UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 5

(Adds company news items and futures)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 72 points lower at 6,951 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers with FTSE 100 futures down 0.78 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* PATISSERIE: Scandal-hit Patisserie Holdings Plc said it had appointed Nick Perrin as interim chief financial officer, marking another top management change for the British cafe chain owner weeks after it appointed a new top boss.

* JOULES GROUP: British fashion retailer Joules Group Plc is forming a third party distribution facility located out of the European Union and speeding up the process of getting its 2019 spring-summer collection as it prepares for a no-deal Brexit.

* RYANAIR: Britain’s aviation authority said it would take action to force Irish budget airline Ryanair to pay compensation to customers affected by strikes held by its staff this summer. * ENQUEST: EnQuest Plc said on Wednesday that it expects to produce between 63,000 to 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2019, about 20 percent higher than this year and mainly driven by the Magnus oilfield.

* SHIRE: Takeda Pharmaceutical shareholders approved on Wednesday its $59 billion takeover of London-listed Shire, creating a global powerhouse with a stronger drugs pipeline but one that is saddled with massive debt.

* ROLLS ROYCE: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce has partnered with Chicago-based artificial intelligence software maker Uptake to spot possible operational issues in its Trent engine fleet ahead of time, the companies said on Tuesday.

* BT GROUP: Britain’s BT Group Plc will remove Huawei Technologies Co’s equipment from its core 4G network within two years, the Financial Times reported.

* OIL: Oil prices slumped by around 2 percent on Wednesday, pulled down by swelling U.S. inventories and a plunge in global stock markets as China’s government warned of increasing economic headwinds.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady early Wednesday as the dollar edged up, while palladium dipped from record highs touched in the previous session but was in close proximity to the bullion.

* The UK blue chip index closed 39.65 points lower at 7022.76 points on Tuesday, as concerns about growth, doubts about a U.S.-China trade truce, and a rising pound drove Britain’s top stock index down on Tuesday.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)