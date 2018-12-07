UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 7

(Adds company news items and futures)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 98 points higher at 6,802 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures rising 1.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc’s immunotherapy Imfinzi did not meet the main goals of a late-stage study testing the drug as a treatment for advanced head and neck cancer, the London-listed drugmaker said on Friday.

* BERKELEY: Berkeley Group’s first-half pretax profit fell 25.7 percent, the British house-builder said on Friday, while warning about an uncertain short-term outlook as people put off house purchases ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

* BRISTISH FOODS: Associated British Foods said trading at its Primark fashion chain was challenging in November, though sales and profit for the group as a whole over the first eight weeks of its 2018-19 year were in line with expectations.

* UNILEVER: The chief marketing officer of Unilever has decided to retire next year, handing incoming CEO Alan Jope his first big hiring decision.

* AJ BELL: Financial services company AJ Bell Plc (IPO-AJH.L) said on Thursday said it set its offer price at 160 pence per share, which would value the company at 651 million sterling ($832.30 million).

* TULLOW: UK oil explorer Tullow Oil is seeking partners in a bid to acquire a new oil block in Ghana which launched its first oil bidding round in October, the company’s managing director Kweku Awotwi said on Thursday. * TESCO: The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) defended itself on Thursday against criticisms of “serious failings” after the collapse of a high-profile re-trial of former Tesco executives, insisting the prosecution had been in the public interest. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday, pulled down by OPEC’s decision to delay a final decision on output cuts, awaiting support from non-OPEC heavyweight Russia.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose slightly on Friday and were headed for their best week in 15, as the dollar weakened following a decline in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payroll data for clues about the health of the world’s top economy.

* The UK blue chip index closed 217.79 points lower at 6704.05 on Thursday, hitting their weakest levels in two years as oil and mining stocks fell and investors shunned sectors they consider risky after the arrest of a top Huawei executive renewed worries about U.S.-China trade tensions.

