UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 29 points higher at 7,100 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CONNECT GROUP: British distribution and logistics provider Connect Group has agreed a new 5-year distribution contract with Daily Mirror publisher Reach Plc, it said on Monday, guaranteeing 220 million pounds ($284.53 million) in annual revenue.

* GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Monday, supported by worries over a slowdown in global economic growth and uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade dispute, but a strong dollar limited the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

* OIL: Crude prices dipped early on Monday in Asia as U.S. drilling activity picked up and as Russia’s biggest oil producer pressured President Vladimir Putin to end the supply cut deal with Middle East-dominated producer club OPEC.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday as jitters over the China-U.S. trade dispute fed into fears of a slowdown in the world economy, with bank and energy shares the hardest hit.

