UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,146 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.20 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TUI: TUI said on Tuesday its underlying loss had widened in its first quarter, days after the tour operator slashed its full-year forecasts due to an unusually long and hot summer in northern Europe.

* INDIVIOR: Generic competitors to British drugmaker Indivior Plc’s blockbuster opioid addiction treatment are on course to launch sales next week after the firm’s attempt to stay a U.S. District court judgement was rejected.

* DEBENHAMS: Debenhams has secured 40 million pounds ($51.45 million) in additional funding from some of its lenders as it strives to find a longer-term solution to its financial problems, the embattled UK retail chain said on Tuesday.

* Plus500: Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd said its revenue and profit for the current year would miss market expectations, mainly due to a regulatory crackdown in the European Union on the sale of certain financial products to retail clients.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance ahead of a fresh round of Sino-U.S trade talks, while a firmer dollar capped gains for the bullion, which was drawing support from global economic slowdown worries.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, although analysts expect surging U.S. production and concerns over economic growth to keep markets in check.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 points higher on Monday, buoyed by strength in bank and consumer shares, while a stronger dollar lifted companies with greater international exposure as a fresh round of Sino-U.S. trade talks commenced.

