UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

(Adds company news and futures)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 83 points higher at 7,175.5 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SAGA: Saga Plc, a British tourism and insurance group for the over-50s, said it had signed a quota share deal with NewRe and German reinsurer Hannover Re to take on 80 percent of the motor underwriting risk of its in-house underwriter AICL.

* EUROMONEY: Euromoney, a business to business information company, said it agreed to sell its Global Markets Intelligence Division (GMID) to a consortium led by CITIC Capital Partners for $180.5 million, selling off a non-core unit.

* GAME DIGITAL: British computer games retailer Game Digital said on Monday it planned to put concessions and gaming areas into some Sports Direct SPD.L stores after agreeing a collaboration with Mike Ashley’s sportswear group.

* ACACIA: Acacia Mining has scrapped its 2017 dividend after core earnings fell by more than half because of a ban on unprocessed mineral exports in Tanzania, it said on Monday.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: A subsidiary of Standard Life Aberdeen Plc , one of the world’s largest asset managers, is pressuring a Mexican airport developer to change its shareholder structure, three years after unsuccessfully trying the same strategy in a similar investment.

* LADBROKES: Britain’s largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral reported a 4 percent rise in full year net revenue on Friday helped by strong growth in its European retail and digital business.

* TESCO: Supermarket group Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, is planning a chain of cut-price stores to counter the growth of discount rivals Aldi and Lidl, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

* IQE: Cardiff University has defended its joint venture with Welsh technology company IQE that has been criticised by two hedge funds with short positions in the company’s stock.

* OIL: Oil prices rose by 1 percent on Monday, recovering at least some of last week’s steep losses as Asian stock markets found their footing after days of chaotic trading.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar slipped after last week’s rally though investors are watching for inflation data from the United States later this week for signs of the intensity of expected U.S. interest rate increases.

* METALS: London copper climbed away from its lowest in nearly two months on Monday as the dollar dropped, although traders remained cautious about demand after the Lunar New Year holiday that starts this week.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England is likely to need to raise interest rates to tackle inflation but will not do so in a hasty manner, the central bank’s chief economist said in a newspaper article published on Sunday.

* BRITAIN-ECONOMY: British shoppers spent less last month than the year before, causing spending in January to fall for the first time since 2013, according to a survey which underscored many households’ caution about their finances and the approach of Brexit.

* The UK blue chip was down 1.1 percent at 7,092.43 points at its close on Friday, as a global sell-off pulled down shares in the most volatile sectors.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)