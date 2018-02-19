UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 19

(Adds company news and futures)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher at 7,306.4 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.20 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd said core earnings fell 8 percent in the first half of the year, hurt mainly by a strike at its South Africa operations and the blocking of a consignment of diamonds in Tanzania.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser Group reported higher fourth-quarter sales on Monday, and forecast an increase for this year, ending a tough year on a better note.

* SAGA: Saga Plc, a British tourism and insurance group for the over-50s, said it had appointed Patrick O‘Sullivan as chairman, with effect from May 1.

* N Brown: British fashion retailer N Brown said on Monday it had appointed Matt Davies, the current CEO of Tesco UK and Ireland, to be its new chairman.

* ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted approval for expanded use of AstraZeneca Plc’s immunotherapy drug, Imfinzi, to treat non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors can’t be surgically removed.

* ACACIA MINING: Gold miner Acacia Mining confirmed on Friday it had begun to value its Tanzanian operations for a potential sale after expressions of interest from Chinese buyers.

* BP: British oil major BP, which operates a number of oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan, plans no maintenance shutdowns of platforms there this year and intends to advance with new projects, BP’s regional president told Reuters.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Britain’s financial watchdog said it would not publish the full report into Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s treatment of small businesses, but instead sent a copy of the report to lawmakers on Friday.

British lawmakers confirmed on Friday that they had received a confidential report into Royal Bank of Scotland’s alleged mistreatment of small businesses during the financial crisis.

* UBER: Taxi service Uber, battling to retain its licence to operate in the British capital, said on Friday it would introduce new safety features, including 24-hour telephone support for riders and drivers.

* OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Monday, but the increases were limited as the dollar recaptured some ground after touching its lowest level in more than three years on Friday.

* GOLD: Spot gold prices edged up on Monday on a weaker U.S. dollar and as investors looked to hedge against inflation.

* METALS: London metals started the week lower on Monday as a resurgent dollar dragged down prices from one-month highs hit the session before and the Lunar New Year holidays reduced liquidity.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.83 percent at 7,294.95 points on Friday.

(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)