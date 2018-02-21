UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21

(Adds company news and futures)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE futures were down 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank reported its first annual profit on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in residential mortgages and commercial lending.

* HOCHSCHILD: Hochschild Mining Plc expects production to double this year as it ramps up output at Pablo vein at its Pallancata mine in Peru, the precious metals miner said on Wednesday.

* FIRSTGROUP: British transport company FirstGroup downgraded its forecast for annual core earnings after its U.S. coach and bus services were affected by severe snowstorms in January and increased competition.

* AA: Roadside recovery group and insurer AA said on Wednesday it planned to pay lower dividends as it seeks to get the business on a more profitable footing.

* GLENCORE: Glencore on Wednesday announced full-year overall adjusted profit of $14.76 billion, in line with expectations, and said its full-year marketing adjusted EBIT was $3 billion, above the range it flagged at the end of last year.

* FIDESSA/TEMENOS: Swiss banking software company Temenos on Wednesday said it has agreed with the board of Fidessa Group to buy the British financial software company for about 1.4 billion pounds ($1.96 billion).

* LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group Plc is set to unveil a 1 billion pound ($1.40 billion) share buyback plan and its three-year strategy, Sky News reported.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Britain lawmakers said on Tuesday they have published in full a report by British regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland allegedly mistreated small businesses.

* BP: The emergence of self-driving electric cars and travel sharing are set to dent oil consumption by 2040, oil and gas giant BP said, forecasting a peak in demand for the first time.

* BHP: Global miner BHP,, seeking to fend off activist investor Elliott Advisors, handed an extra $800 million to shareholders but its share price slid on Tuesday after costs rose and interim results fell short of forecasts.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a rebound in the U.S. dollar from three-year lows hit last week and an expected rise in U.S. oil production.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell further on Wednesday and hit a one-week low as the dollar steadied after a recovery from last week’s three-year low, while investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes this year.

* METALS: London copper futures edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar held near one-week highs versus a basket of currencies, with trading volumes in Asia staying lean as Chinese markets remained shut for the Lunar New Year break.

* BRITAIN-FARMING: The British government will publish a consultation paper on future agriculture policy “very shortly”, Environment Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday, as farmers demanded more clarity on their prospect after the country quits the European Union.

* BRITAIN-EU/MARKETS: Britain should not force its regulators into trade-offs between market stability and helping London remain a leading global financial centre after the country leaves the European Union, a top regulator said on Tuesday.

* The UK blue chip index ended the session flat at 7,246.77 points on Tuesday.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7154 pounds) (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)