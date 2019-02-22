UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 22

(Adds company news items and futures.)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher at 7,170 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE: British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance said on Friday it had made an all-share offer for troubled rival Provident Financial Plc, valuing the firm at about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.69 billion).

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS: Britain’s Merlin Entertainments has sold its Australian ski resorts, Hotham and Falls Creek, to Vail Resorts Inc for about A$174 million (95 million pounds), it said on Friday.

* PEARSON: British education company Pearson said it expected company wide sales to stabilise this year before growing again in 2020 and beyond, as it reported 2018 profits in line with forecasts.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks pressured the dollar, but signs of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates again this year capped gains.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday after the United States reported its crude output hit a record 12 million barrels per day (bpd), undermining efforts by Middle East-dominated producer club OPEC to withhold supply and tighten global markets.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent on Thursday after downbeat reports from energy supplier Centrica and defence company BAE Systems, while a stronger pound dragged on multinational companies and miners also weighed.

