UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index to open 79 points lower at 7,364 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.85 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Monday forecast profit for the full 2017-18 year slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations and confirmed a final dividend payment.

Tesco also said that Charles Wilson, the current boss of Booker, will be CEO of Tesco’s retail and wholesale operation in the UK and Ireland, when the supermarket completes its purchase of the wholesaler.

* RANDGOLD: African gold miner Randgold on Monday reported 2017 profit up 14 percent at $335 million thanks to increased production and said it would double its annual dividend.

* LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group Plc will ban its credit card customers from buying Bitcoin amid fears that they could run up huge losses, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data late last week potentially increased the chances of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

* OIL: Oil prices on Monday extended declines from the end of last week amid a wider market sell-off and a stronger dollar, with Brent crude falling to its lowest in nearly a month.

* DAILY MIRROR: The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper will clinch a 127 million pound ($179 million) takeover of rival titles the Daily Express and Daily Star this week, Sky News reported on Sunday.

* CARILLION-RESTRUCTURING: The British Business Bank will provide up to 100 million pounds ($141.53 million) of lending to small businesses and workers affected by Carillion Plc’s liquidation, the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said on Saturday.

* BRIDGEPOINT: British buyout firm Bridgepoint has mandated Rothschild to sell the residential care business of Care UK, four financial sources familiar with the matter said.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,443.43 points on Friday, after results from BT were met with disappointment and commodities stocks tumbled amid a global equity market sell-off.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com