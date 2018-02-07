UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 7

(Adds company news and futures)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 105 points higher at 7,246.2 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures gaining 0.84 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* DCC: British business support services company DCC Plc said it would buy a U.S.-based healthcare manufacturing services provider, and said third-quarter operating profit rose from last year, in line with expectations.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Imperial Brands is on track to meet forecasts for the current financial year and is focusing on expanding its presence in vaping, the British tobacco company said.

* REDROW: British housebuilder Redrow Plc reported a 20.4 percent rise in first-half revenue and increased its interim dividend by 50 percent.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto, is worried about a slowdown in China in the short term, but remains optimistic in the medium and long term, Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said.

* TESCO: Tesco is facing Britain’s largest ever equal pay claim from women and a possible bill of up to 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion), the BBC reported.

* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused oil and natural gas producer Tullow Oil reported on Wednesday a surprise annual operating profit after three years in the red, and said it expected first oil from Kenya in 2021 or 2022.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, said on Wednesday its annual profit rose 69 percent in 2017, boosted by higher prices for commodities such as iron ore and coal, and announced an additional $1 billion share buyback.

* BRITAIN-EU: Britain can’t tell businesses for certain what its future relationship with the European Union will be once it leaves the bloc, business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday, ahead of government talks to finalise its approach to Brexit.

* SHAZAM: EU antitrust regulators will examine iPhone maker Apple’s acquisition of British music discovery app Shazam following a request from seven European countries.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday as investors used dips to accumulate the yellow metal after it dropped more than one percent to its lowest in over three weeks in the previous session.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid a share market recovery and supported by a report that U.S. crude inventories fell last week, although analysts warned that soaring U.S. output and a seasonal demand drop could soon weigh on crude.

* METALS: London base metals recovered some of the ground lost in the previous session as global equities bounced back after days of sharp falls and investors focused on fundamentals.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: Britain’s Brexit-bound economy will grow faster than previously thought over the next two years, thanks mostly to strength in the global economy, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said.

* BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT: Britain said on Wednesday it would launch a consultation into workplace rights after mounting criticism from some unions and lawmakers that those in the “gig economy” are being exploited.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.6 percent at 7,141.4 points on Tuesday, as a violent global sell-off in stock markets and a spike in volatility shook investors.

