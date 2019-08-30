UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Aug.30

(Adds news items, futures) Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher at 7,203 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures slightly up 0.01% ahead of the cash market open. * FERREXPO: Ferrexpo said a review of the use of funds that were donated by the iron ore pellet producer to a charity in Ukraine indicated some of the money could have been misappropriated, while adding that none of its directors were involved. * PREMIER FOODS: Bisto gravy and OXO cube maker Premier Foods appointed Alex Whitehouse as its new chief executive officer and said its finance head Alastair Murray would step down. * SHOE ZONE: Footwear retailer Shoe Zone Plc said Chief Executive Officer Nick Davis has resigned and cited "tough" high-street trading environment to warn that full-year results would be below its expectations. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc in mid-September will shut the large crude distillation units at its 275,000 bpd Deer Park, Texas plant for most of the two-month overhaul, said people familiar with operations. * VODAFONE: Vodafone UK is seeking to overturn a move by regulator Ofcom to relax restrictions on how much BT can charge for business fibre connections, saying it will result in higher bills for companies, universities and hospitals. * BREXIT: The opposition Labour Party said on Thursday it would trigger an emergency debate in parliament next week to try to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a withdrawal deal. * BREXIT: The next big Brexit turning point will be the European Union summit on Oct.17-18 when Britain hopes there will be something new on Brexit for parliament to discuss, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. * HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose in August at the fastest annual pace in three months, mortgage lender Nationwide said, adding to tentative signs the housing market has picked up from its recent pre-Brexit slowdown. * British households' expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in August to their highest level since 2013, possibly reflecting the rising chance of a no-deal Brexit, a survey from U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed. * GOLD: Gold extended losses from the previous session and was set to post its first weekly fall in five as positive developments around the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations rekindled investors appetite for riskier assets. * OIL: Oil prices were set for their biggest weekly gains since early July, boosted by a decline in U.S inventories and a looming hurricane in Florida, while new signs of trade talks between the United States and China emerged. * London's main index added 1% on Thursday as China's fresh comments on possibly resolving the long-drawn trade spat with the United States lifted investor spirits, while exporter stocks gained as sterling fell after the suspension of parliament raised concerns of a no-deal Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)