UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 6,951 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* FLYBE/STOBART: A consortium of Virgin Atlantic Ltd, Stobart Group Ltd and Cyrus Capital Partners agreed to buy British regional airline Flybe Group Plc, Stobart said on Friday, for 2.2 million pounds ($2.81 million).

* HASTINGS GROUP: British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc said on Friday Richard Hoskins will retire as its chief financial officer after nearly four years in the role.

* AO WORLD: UK online electricals retailer AO World said sales growth slowed in its home market in the Christmas quarter, though it maintained its forecast for the full year.

* MOSS BROS: British suit retailer Moss Bros Group Plc said on Friday its like-for-like sales for the 23 week period to Jan. 5 fell 1 percent, as the company was forced to give steeper discounts than planned in the post Black Friday period.

* EI GROUP: Britain’s largest pub owner Ei Group Plc said on Friday it has entered into agreements to sell 370 commercial properties for 348 million pounds.

* DEBENHAMS: Angry investors forced Debenhams Chief Executive Officer Sergio Bucher off the board on Thursday, and the chairman out of the company, after another plunge in sales left the department store group fighting for its survival.

* GLENCORE: Trading and mining giant Glencore has lost its exclusive marketing rights for two of Libya’s main crude oil export grades after holding them since late 2015, trading sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* GOLD: Gold prices climbed on Friday as the dollar fell back on expectations the U.S. central bank may pause interest rates hikes if the U.S. economy slows this year, while investors awaited news on progress in the Sino-U.S. trade talks.

* OIL: Oil slipped on Friday amid concerns over the outlook for the global economy, but output cuts agreed by major exporters underpinned crude prices and kept markets on track for a strong weekly climb.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6942.87 on Thursday as investors shrugged off a lack of detail from Sino-U.S. trade talks and weak news from the high street that renewed worries about the retail sector.

