UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.13 percent on Tuesday ahead of the cash market open.

* BOVIS: British builder Bovis, undergoing a turnaround after seeing off two failed takeover bids last year following a profit warning, said it was on track to deliver a significant increase in profit in 2018.

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS: British pub operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc said on Friday comparable sales in the three-week festive season rose 3.9 percent.

* CARILLION: British building and services company Carillion Plc is asking creditors to consider a debt extension or roll-over in financing talks, which are set to continue into Friday, a source familiar with the situation said.

* UK BANKS: British Prime Minister Theresa May told bankers from firms such as Goldman Sachs on Thursday they were a priority for her in the Brexit talks, just as new warnings emerged of job losses in the London financial sector unless there is a trade deal.

* UK INSURERS: The Bank of England has proposed easing the burden of European Union capital rules for insurers, but the industry urged the regulator to go further and meet calls from British lawmakers for more radical change.

* OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday after hitting their highest levels since December 2014 the previous day.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Friday to their highest since September as the slumping dollar drew investors to buy the yellow metal. Bullion is on track for its fifth weekly gain.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,762.94 points on Thursday, with strong metal and oil prices supporting mining and energy stocks.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)