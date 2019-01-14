UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 14

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32 points lower at 6,886 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open. PageGroup: Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported a 15.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, driven by strong hiring in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

JD SPORTS: JD Sports Fashion Plc said on Monday it expected full-year headline profit at the upper end of market expectations, as Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer did not cut prices for products and maintained its margins.

OPHIR: Ophir Energy Plc said on Monday that it has rejected Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT’s potential buyout offer, saying it “undervalues” the British energy company.

FAROE: Faroe Petroleum’s Chief Executive Graham Stewart, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Cooper and Chief Operating Officer Helge Hammer will resign, Faroe said on Friday after the company was taken over in a hostile bid by DNO.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar fell on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates this year and as Asian markets dropped after lacklustre China data reflected a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

* OIL: China’s crude oil imports in December surged nearly 30 percent from a year earlier to the second highest for a month on a daily basis, Reuters calculations of customs data showed on Monday.

* The UK blue chip index closed FTSE 100 off earlier highs and down 0.4 percent on Friday,singed by a sterling rally on a newspaper report of cabinet ministers saying that Britain would have to delay its European Union exit.

