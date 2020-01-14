UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 14

(Adds futures, news items)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening steady at 7,618 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures slightly up 0.1% ahead of the cash market open.

* BOOHOO: Britain’s Boohoo reported robust trading in its Christmas trading period and upgraded its full-year guidance, marking the online fashion retailer as a festive winner that bucked a weak overall market.

* MCBRIDE: McBride Plc said it expects annual adjusted profit to be 15% lower than the market view, hurt by weakness in Britain and the loss of revenue after the cleaning products maker decided to stop aerosol manufacture in the country.

* PAGEGROUP: British recruiter PageGroup Plc reported a small drop in gross profit in the fourth quarter as it grappled with economic and political uncertainty in China, the UK and France, while a weaker pound also dented earnings.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Taylor Wimpey reported a 22% jump in its order book as cheaper home loans and a government scheme to spur Britons to buy houses boosted demand, helping the British homebuilder overcome Brexit uncertainty.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery was operating normally on Monday after severe weather disrupted electrical power supply on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* LEKOIL: Trading in shares of Nigerian oil company Lekoil was suspended on the London Stock Exchange on Monday when the company said it had discovered that an announced $184 million loan agreement with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) was fraudulent.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as risk appetite was whetted by stronger-than-expected China economic data and the imminent signing of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher as investors focused on the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, the world’s top oil consumers, and on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories.

* BANKS: International banks have called on the European Union to make its system for financial market access more transparent and predictable to avoid hurting markets and consumers.

* London’s main stock index gained on Monday, in step with global peers, as investors took heart from the imminent signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while hopes of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England helped the midcaps outperform.

