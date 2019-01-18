UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18

(Adds company news items and futures) Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points higher at 6,871 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures UP 0.50 percent ahead of the cash market open. * RYANAIR: Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc on Friday cut its forecast range for full-year profit, as it expects fares during the winter season to fall more than expected. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group has secured a banking licence for its new Berlin-based subsidiary, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of long-standing plans to Brexit-proof its business with European Union clients. * BABCOCK: The chairman of British engineering firm Babcock, Mike Turner, will step down in July, the group said on Thursday, after a decline in its share price and company warnings that income from nuclear decommissioning would fall sharply. * ROYAL BANK: Royal Bank of Scotland will consult with shareholders on plans to buyback shares owned by the British government using excess capital to accelerate a return to private ownership. * GOLD: Palladium held above $1,400 an ounce on Friday after surging to record levels in the previous session on tight supplies and robust demand, while gold stood firm amid uncertainty around the partial U.S. government shutdown. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday after a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed its production fell sharply last month, easing fears about prolonged oversupply. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 6834.92 on Thursday, as results from software firm Sage, Primark owner ABF, and bookmaker GVC triggered big moves and weak house sales data dented shares in housebuilders. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ * UK CORPORATE DIARY Bonmarche Plc Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat)