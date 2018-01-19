UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19

(Adds company news items, futures) Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday. * ESURE: British insurer esure Group Plc said on Friday Stuart Vann, its chief executive since 2012, would step down immediately by mutual consent and its finance head Darren Ogden would take over as interim CEO. * CARPETRIGHT: Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright warned on full-year profit on Friday, saying trading in the key post-Christmas period had been significantly behind expectations. * DIGNITY: Crematorium operator Dignity said it would reduce simple funeral prices by about 25 percent to draw back customer after warning on results for 2018. * BRITISH LAND: British Land Company Plc said on Friday it appointed Simon Carter as chief financial officer. * CARILLION LOANS: Five UK banks are facing heavy losses on loans to Carillion , after irreconcilable differences between the company, its lenders and the government pushed the UK construction and services group into liquidation on Monday, sources said. * HSBC SETTLEMENT: HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday agreed to pay $101.5 million to settle a U.S. criminal probe into the rigging of currency transactions, which has already led the conviction of one of its former bankers. * GKN/MELROSE: A sharp rise in both companies' share prices shows the merit of Melrose's bid for engineer GKN , the turnaround specialist said on Thursday, seeking to win over GKN investors to its hostile 7.4 billion pound ($10.3 billion) offer. * ASTRAZENECA: A focus on fewer diseases, together with cuts in laboratories and staff, has delivered a more than fourfold increase in research productivity at drugmaker AstraZeneca , based on one key measure of success. * MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer has recruited a marketing director for its food business as it seeks to get the division back on track after a year of underperformance. * OIL: Oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on Friday as a bounce-back in U.S. production outweighed ongoing declines in crude inventories. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 7,700.96 points on Thursday, led lower by utilities and a decline for Associated British Foods after warning that profit at its sugar business would fall more than previously forecast. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)