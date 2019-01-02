UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 2

London Market Report
    Jan 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 futures          were down 0.9 percent ahead of
the cash market open on Wednesday.
    
    * PLAYTECH: Gambling software company Playtech          will pay 28 million
euros ($32.16 million) under a settlement with Israeli tax authorities following
an audit of its accounts for the years from 2008 to 2017, the company said on
Wednesday.             
    * HAMMERSON: British real estate investment trust Hammerson Plc         
confirmed on Wednesday that its financial performance for 2018 would be in line
with market expectations, as it halted share buybacks ahead of the release of
the results.             
    * OPHIR ENERGY: Britain's Ophir Energy Plc          said on Monday it is in
discussions for a possible all-cash takeover offer with a unit of Indonesia's
Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT          .             
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday on demand for safer investments amid
falling equity markets and concerns over the outlook for global economic growth.
            
    * OIL: Oil markets dropped by around 1 percent in 2019's first trading on
Wednesday, pulled down by surging U.S. output and concerns about an economic
slowdown in 2019 as factory activity in China, the world's biggest oil importer,
contracted.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6728.13 on Monday, as a
strong pound pulled down exporter shares, offsetting U.S. President Donald
Trump's positive comments on the U.S.-China trade dispute.             
