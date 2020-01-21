UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 21

(Adds futures, news items)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32 points lower at 7,619 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* BP: Oil major BP Plc said its finance chief Brian Gilvary will be retiring after eight years in the role, with the announcement coming just two weeks before Bernard Looney takes over as chief executive officer.

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet said its first-half winter performance would improve from last year, helped by robust travel demand and a slight easing of competition in the European short-haul flying market.

* MEARS: Britain’s Mears Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to sell its England and Wales Domiciliary Care business units that would affect about 1,500 jobs across 18 branches.

* IG GROUP: British online trading platform IG Group Holdings said its first-half profit fell 10% as it struggled with stricter regulations in Europe and Britain that curbed trading in certain products.

* TALKTALK: British broadband supplier TalkTalk said it had agreed to sell its fibre network, which initially built ultra-fast connections in the northern city of York, to Goldman Sachs-backed CityFibre for 200 million pounds ($260 million).

* DIXONS CARPHONE: British retailer Dixons Carphone reported flat overall underlying revenue over the key Christmas period, with sales growth in electricals offset by falling mobile phone sales.

* BHP: BHP Group,, the world’s biggest miner, maintained its forecasts for full-year iron ore and thermal coal output, despite production of the latter being hit by the Australian bushfires.

* STAGECOACH: British transport company Stagecoach is taking the government to court after it was excluded from bidding for rail contracts, in the latest clash between a private company and the state in the troubled rail franchising system.

* SAVANNAH PETROLEUM: London-listed Savannah Petroleum told Reuters on Monday it would consider oil and gas acquisitions in Nigeria opportunistically, calling a purchase completed late last year the starting kit for further expansion.

* OIL: Oil prices fell nearly one percent on Tuesday as investors expected Libya’s oil production to eventually resume following a force majeure declared by the oil exporter on two major oilfields amid a military blockade.

* IRONORE: Steel futures in China slipped after four straight sessions of gains on concerns over slowing housing demand and the potential economic fallout from an outbreak of a new flu-like coronavirus in the country.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose to a two-week high as the virus outbreak stoked fears of a wider epidemic that could hamper economic growth, sparking a sudden bout of risk aversion and sell-off in Asian stocks.

* Recurring fears of a hard Brexit and bets that the Bank of England will cut interest rates hit London’s FTSE 100 on Monday, while premium tonic water maker Fevertree endured its worst day ever.

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)