UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 6,885 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open. * JD WETHERSPOON: British pubs group JD Wetherspoon Plc warned of lower pretax profit for the first half of its fiscal year, as it struggles with higher costs amid a slowdown in consumer spending ahead of Brexit. * BURBERRY: British luxury brand Burberry reported a 1 percent rise in third-quarter same store sales, just shy of market forecasts of 2 percent growth on Wednesday, before next month’s launch of the debut collection by its new designer Riccardo Tisci. * VODAFONE: Telefonica’s O2 and Vodafone have agreed to extend their network partnership in Britain to include 5G to accelerate the deployment of the faster mobile service at a lower cost for both operators. * ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc reported a 23.7 percent jump in fourth-quarter production on Wednesday, bolstered by better grades and output at its Centinela mine, and maintained its production guidance for the coming year. * METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank reported a jump in underlying pretax profit for 2018, but said growth softened as the final quarter progressed. * RPC GROUP: RPC Group said on Wednesday Apollo Global Management agreed to buy Europe’s biggest plastics packaging maker for 3.3 billion pounds ($4.28 billion) in cash, ending months of negotiations. * COMPUTACENTER: British IT services company Computacenter Plc said on Wednesday it expects full-year adjusted pretax results to be marginally above its own expectations, helped by higher IT spending in Germany and the United Kingdom.

* BARCLAYS: British bank Barclays has warned nearly 300 staff they could face redundancy or relocation from its Millshaw Court call centre in Leeds, northern England, following unspecified “changes to its business.” * PATISSERIE: British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings Plc on Tuesday appointed audit firm KPMG as administrators after it was unable to renew its bank facilities in the aftermath of an accounting scandal. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, after rising the most since Jan. 9 the day before, on demand for safe-haven assets amid concerns over the slowing global economy along with uncertainty about the trade dispute between the United States and China.

* OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday on hopes that increased Chinese spending would stem an economic slowdown that is showing signs of spreading and has been weighing on financial markets.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.99 percent down at 6901.39 on Friday, as renewed global economic slowdown worries sparked a sell-off across the U.S., Asian and European markets and a stronger pound weighed, while easyJet surged following its results. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ (Reporting by Adil Bhat)