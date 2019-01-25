UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 25

(Adds company news items and futures )

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points higher at 6,840 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * IQE: Semiconductor components maker IQE Plc expects lower full-year core earnings on slightly higher revenue, as it struggles with supply chain disruptions and short-term demand for a semiconductor laser. * A.G. BARR: A.G. Barr Plc forecast higher full-year revenue on Friday as more people bought its fizzy drinks, but flagged continued economic uncertainty in Britain and regulatory intervention in the soft drinks industry. * INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc said on Friday a U.S. district court had granted the British drugmaker a temporary restraining order, stopping rival Alvogen from launching cut-price versions of its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment. * MASTERCARD: Mastercard Inc made a 233 million pound ($305 million) bid to take over payments firm Earthport on Friday, scuppering rival Visa Inc’s V.N attempts to buy the British company. * VODAFONE: Vodafone said its key revenue measure deteriorated in the third quarter, down 40 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.1 percent, reflecting continuing price competition in Spain and Italy and a slowdown in South Africa. * RENTOKIL: Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday pest control company Rentokil Initial Plc must sell several large supply contracts to satisfy concerns over its merger with washroom services company Cannon Hygiene. * AQUIS EXCHANGE: Pan-European stock trading platform Aquis Exchange has secured French regulatory approval for a new hub in Paris, putting it ahead of rivals in preparing for a potentially disruptive British exit from the European Union. * IAG: British Airways owner IAG said on Thursday it would not make a new bid for Norwegian Air and would sell its remaining stake in the budget airline, sending Norwegian’s shares sharply lower. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday amid concerns that a prolonged U.S. government shutdown could exacerbate an already slowing global growth, while markets awaited U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for next week. * OIL: Oil prices rose by more than one percent on Friday as turmoil in Venezuela triggered concerns that its oil exports could soon be disrupted. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.35 percent down at 6818.95 on Thursday ,as weak sector earnings hurt Vodafone and Rentokil while comments from the U.S. Commerce Secretary cast doubt over the prospects for a resolution of the trade dispute with China. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: (Reporting by Adil Bhat)