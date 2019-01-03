London Market Report
January 3, 2019 / 7:48 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3

3 Min Read

 (Adds company news items and futures)
    Jan 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 points
lower at 6,708 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100
futures down 0.40 percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * VECTURA GROUP: British drugmaker Vectura Group Plc on Thursday
predicted that its adjusted earnings in 2018 would top market expectations,
helped in part by improving profit margins.
    * NEXT: British clothing retailer Next Plc reported a rise in sales
in the run-up to Christmas in line with its own expectations, confounding fears
of poor festive trading.
    * ACACIA MINING: The new Barrick Gold Corp is considering options
for its stake in Acacia Mining PLC including possible sale, as Barrick
works to end a nearly two-year-long tax dispute in Tanzania that has effectively
shuttered operations there.
    * EX-DIVS: Auto Trader Group Plc, British Land Company Plc
, Experian Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.7 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday as a dip in Asian equities and
worries about a sharp global economic slowdown propelled demand for safer
investments.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday amid volatile currency and stock markets,
and as analysts warned of an economic slowdown for 2019 just as crude supply is
rising globally.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 6734.23 on Wednesday,
helped by investor appetite for stocks deemed less risky and also by a comeback
for oil majors despite weak data from China.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Next Plc              NXT.L     Trading statement
 Staffline Group Plc   STAF.L    Trading statement
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below