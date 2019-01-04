UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 4

(Adds news items, futures)

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35 points higher at 6,727 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.

* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace in nearly six years in December and fell unexpectedly in monthly terms, mortgage lender Nationwide said, in the latest sign of a housing market slowdown since the Brexit vote in 2016.

* ECONOMY ENERGY: Britain’s energy market regulator Ofgem has banned independent supplier Economy Energy from taking on new customers until the company resolves its customer service issues.

* UK SHOP PRICES: Prices in British shops rose by the most in nearly six years in December but there are signs that increases in the cost of food will ease off in 2019, an industry survey showed on Friday.

* BREXIT: A majority of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party members oppose her Brexit deal with the European Union, according to a survey published on Friday.

* STONEGATE PUB COMPANY: Stonegate Pub Company IPO-SPC.L reported an 8-12 percent rise in sales over the Christmas period on Friday, the first major UK bar owner to report on holiday results in a sector that has been plagued by unseasonal weather and Brexit worries.

* VECTURA GROUP: Vectura is pinning its future on a relatively new respiratory device aimed at treating several ailments beyond asthma, as the British drugmaker looks to revive its business after the costly acquisition of rival SkyePharma in 2016.

* GOLD: Gold prices hit their highest in 6-1/2 months on Friday as volatile equity markets on the back of weak U.S. data heightened fears of a global economic slowdown, propelling the safe-haven metal towards a potential third straight weekly gain.

* OIL: Oil prices steadied on Friday after China said it would hold talks with Washington on Jan. 7-8 aimed at solving trade disputes between the two world’s biggest economies.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6692.66 on Thursday as weak U.S. factory data piled on worries over the world’s economy that were triggered by smartphone giant Apple’s rare revenue cut, taking the shine off a positive Christmas update from retailer Next.

