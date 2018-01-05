FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 7:40 AM / in 33 minutes

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds futures)
    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures         were down 0.05 percent
ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * UNILEVER: Unilever                   plans to close its Colman's mustard
factory in the English city of Norwich next year, after more than 160 years,
affecting 113 jobs.             
    * BRITAIN/AUTOS: British new car sales recorded their biggest drop since
2009 last year, falling by more than 5 percent due to uncertainty over potential
new diesel charges and weakening consumer confidence since Brexit, an industry
body said on Friday.             
    * BRITAIN RETAILERS: British shops suffered a fall in underlying sales in
December for the fifth straight year, a survey showed on Friday, adding to
evidence consumers are tightening their belts.             
    * The UK blue chip index         closed up 0.3 percent at 7,696.50 on
Thursday after hitting a record of 7,702.11 points after surveys showed
Britain's dominant services sector rebounded strongly last month.             
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

