UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower at 7,580 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 forecast its first drop in annual revenue and core profit in at least three years as regulatory restrictions on certain financial products in Europe and Britain hit performance.

* TREMOR INTERNATIONAL: Marketing firm Tremor International Ltd said it agreed to buy video advertising firm Unruly from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

* NMC HEALTH: NMC Health said its independent review, launched after U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters criticised the private healthcare provider’s financials, will initially focus on confirming its cash balances as of Dec. 15.

* ALDI UK: Aldi UK, the British arm of the German discount supermarket, said its total sales rose 7.9% in the four weeks to Dec. 24 year-on-year, driven by strong growth in beers, wines and spirits as well as its range of premium products.

* CAR SALES: The number of new cars sold in Britain last year fell to its lowest since 2013, as consumers held back from purchases amid increased restrictions on diesel vehicles and economic uncertainty in the run-up to Brexit.

* RETAIL SALES: British shops recorded only a marginal increase in December sales, driven by deep and widespread discounting, an industry survey showed on Saturday.

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London on Wednesday ahead of the opening rounds of trade talks that will begin once Britain formally leaves the bloc on Jan. 31.

* GOLD: Gold surged close to a seven-year peak, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, while palladium surpassed the level of $2,000 to hit a record high.

* OIL: Oil prices shot more than 2% higher, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Middle East.

* London’s main stock index overturned earlier loses to end higher on Friday as a U.S. air strike in Iraq stoked fears of a disruption in crude supply, supporting shares of oil heavyweights, and as tobacco stocks firmed.

