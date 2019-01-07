UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 7

(Adds company news items and futures.)

Jan 7 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points higher at 6,845 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.22 percent ahead of the cash market open on Monday.

* OPHIR ENERGY: Ophir Energy Plc said it expects to report a non-cash write down of $300 million in its full-year results after being denied the extension of a block licence in Equatorial Guinea.

* DUNELM GROUP: Homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc on Monday said it expects higher pretax profit for the first half of the year due to strong second quarter sales, boosted by its online business.

* GOLD: Gold rose on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might apply brakes on its monetary tightening cycle in 2019, although an improved risk appetite limited gains for the safe haven metal.

* OIL: Oil prices rose by more than 1 percent on Monday, lifted by optimism that talks could soon resolve the trade war between the United States and China, while supply cuts by major producers also supported the market.

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.2 percent higher at 6837.42 on Friday, help by positive U.S. jobs data and news of a new round of talks between Beijing and Washington that raised hopes of a resolution to their protracted trade spat.

