UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

(Adds company news items, futures) July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 50 points higher at 7,475 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.87% ahead of the cash market open. * ASTON MARTIN: Strategic European Investment Group, the biggest investor in Aston Martin , said on Monday it was considering the possibility of making a cash offer for another 3% stake in the luxury carmaker. * GLENCORE: Congo's interior minister vowed to remove all illegal miners by Sunday from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore following a landslide this week that killed at least 43 of them. * GOLD: Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday to their lowest in more than a week, as the dollar strengthened and investors opted for riskier assets after the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks. * OIL: Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto named Barbara Levi as its new general counsel and group executive on Monday, replacing Philip Richards. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Friday following a report that prime minister front-runner Boris Johnson would slash stamp duty and taxes which drove gains in housebuilders and lifted London's main index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)