UPDATE 1-UK Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

(Adds company news items, futures)

July 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,546 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.06% ahead of the cash market open.

* BARRATT: Barratt Developments Plc, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, said on Wednesday it expects annual pretax profit to be ahead of market expectations, helped by margin growth and contributions from joint ventures.

* PAGEGROUP: Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc said on Wednesday it expects full-year operating profit to be towards the lower end of market expectations as Brexit uncertainty continues to hurt candidate and client confidence.

* NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE: Britain’s National Health Service will partner with Amazon to provide health information through the tech giant’s voice assistant Alexa, the country’s Department of Health and Social Care said.

* DUNELM: British homewares retailer Dunelm Group expects full-year profit at the upper end of its forecast as more time spent indoors due to wet summer weather spurred shoppers to spruce up their homes.

* GlaxoSmithKline: British Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Wednesday said its two-drug HIV regimen Dovato was successful in suppressing the AIDS-causing virus in patients for 48 weeks at similar levels as the patients’ previous three-drug treatment.

* SUPERDRY: The returning founder of Superdry warned it would take time to fix the struggling British fashion group on Wednesday after a 130 million pound ($161 million) charge for poorly performing stores pushed it into an annual loss.

* KOM: Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd said on Tuesday it had offered 109.5 pence in the second day of a five-day auction for KCOM Plc, topping a bid from a unit of British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd.

* ACACIA MINING: Tanzania’s largest gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Tuesday it has agreed to a request from Barrick Gold Corp to extend the deadline to make a firm offer to July 19.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar climbed higher on expectations of a less dovish U.S. Federal Reserve, ahead of a testimony from the its Chairman Jerome Powell.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday amid a deteriorating economic outlook and Brexit tensions, while online grocer Ocado jumped on the FTSE 100 after confirmed its annual forecast.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)