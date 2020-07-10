UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

(Adds futures, news items) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower, with futures down 0.7% ahead of cash markets open.

* SENIOR: British engineer Senior Plc said it laid off another 12% of its staff and forecast a drop of about 30% in revenue for the first half as it deals with a steep downturn in the aerospace industry.

* RETAIL: Britain’s retail industry urged UK and European negotiators to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, warning that without tariff-free trade, consumers face higher prices from next year.

* VACCINE SCHEME: The British government has decided not to join a European Union coronavirus vaccine scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the vaccines.

* WATER REGULATOR: Britain’s water regulator on Thursday proposed tightening of measures it had put in place to support retailers during the virus-led shutdown.

* LSE: The London Stock Exchange and other derivatives clearing houses in Britain will be granted temporary access to the European Union from January 2021.

* LOCKDOWN: Theatres in England will be able to hold outdoor performances from this weekend and beauticians can reopen next week.

* OIL: Oil prices fell, adding to steep losses from the previous session, and were headed for weekly declines on worries that renewed lockdowns would suppress fuel demand.

* GOLD: Gold was set for a fifth straight weekly gain as worries over a spike in U.S. coronavirus cases kept the safe-haven metal near the technical $1,800-per-ounce threshold.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 1.7% lower on Thursday, as oil prices weakened and a rise in coronavirus cases in major global economies dented broader sentiment.

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)