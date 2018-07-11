UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

(Adds company news and futures)

July 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen to open 34 points lower at 7,658 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.73 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SKY: Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox said it had secured a deal to buy Britain’s Sky after it increased its offer to 24.5 billion pounds on Wednesday, gaining the upper hand in its battle with rival bidder Comcast.

* SAFESTYLE: British windows and doors retailer Safestyle UK Plc forecast a full-year underlying pretax loss, hurt by lower margins and higher costs, and revenue below market expectations.

* Britain’s PageGroup Plc PAGE.L expects to beat analysts’ estimates for full-year profit after posting a 14.5 percent year-on-year rise in gross profit in the second-quarter, helped by stronger hiring in its international markets.

* INDIVIOR: Indivior said on Wednesday its 2018 revenue and adjusted net income would come in below its forecast, hurt by the launch of generic versions of its bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

* J D WETHERSPOON: British pub operator J D Wetherspoon Plc reported a 5.2 percent rise in same-store sales for the 10 weeks to July 8, but warned of considerable cost increases in the next fiscal year.

* BURBERRY: British luxury brand Burberry reported a 3 percent rise in underlying sales in its first quarter, showing growth in line with forecasts ahead of the launch of the first collection from its new designer Riccardo Tisci in September.

* NEX GROUP: British financial technology company and electronic broker NEX Group reported a 7 percent rise in first quarter revenue on a constant currency basis.

* SAINSBURY: Sainsbury’s, the British supermarket group that has agreed to take over rival Asda, said on Wednesday its next chairman will be Martin Scicluna, who currently holds the same role at insurer RSA .

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS: Britain’s biggest housebuilder, Barratt Developments Plc, said on Wednesday its full-year pretax profit is expected to have risen 9 percent as it sold more homes and prices rose 5 percent on average.

* SDX ENERGY: North Africa-focused oil and gas company SDX Energy, expects its revenues from Morocco to quadruple in the next three years as it expands gas production, its CEO said.

* MEARS GROUP: Shareholder Value Management (SVM) has called for a shareholder vote to appoint Andy Hogarth as chairman of Mears Group, a fund advised by Frankfurt-based SVM said on Tuesday.

* BRITAIN-EU/AVIATION: Britain’s aviation regulator has stepped up planning for a “no deal” disorderly Brexit, identifying how many new staff would be needed and preparing safety systems to take on work now carried out by European authorities.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with Brent dropping by more than $1 at one point, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to levy new trade tariffs on China.

* COPPER: Copper prices slumped to their weakest level in a year and zinc fell to 13-month lows amid a broad selloff on Wednesday after the Trump administration said it would slap 10 percent tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.05 percent at 7,692.04 points on Tuesday, as investors kept an eye on upcoming corporate results while assessing whether Prime Minister Theresa May would be able to hang on to power and deliver a smooth exit from the European Union.

