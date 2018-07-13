UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 13

(Adds company news, futures)

July 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen to open 41 points higher at 7,693 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.50 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* EXPERIAN: Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, racked up a 10 percent year-on-year rise in revenue in the first quarter at constant exchange rates, driven by growth across its four main global markets.

* HAYS: British recruitment company Hays Plc expects full year profit to come in slightly above expectations and posted on Friday a 14 percent rise in net fees in the fourth quarter on more hiring in Germany and Australia.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore Group said assets under management fell 3 percent in its fourth quarter as weak investment performance offset net inflows of fresh client cash.

* BHP: The union for Chile’s Escondida copper mine said Thursday a contract offer presented by the company was unacceptable and threatened to strike unless changes were made.

* BP PLC: Production at BP Plc’s 413,500 barrel-per-day capacity Whiting, Indiana refinery was normal on Thursday after a report of flaring at the plant, said sources familiar with operations.

* USA-TRUMP/BRITAIN-JOHNSON: U.S. President Donald Trump warned that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposals for leaving the European Union will have a negative effect on trade with the United States, according to an interview published on Thursday.

* COPPER: London copper edged lower on Friday and was set for a fifth consecutive week of decline on concerns of weaker demand amid U.S.-China trade war.

* OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Friday and were set for a second weekly fall, as the market shrugged off a warning that spare capacity may be stretched as OPEC and Russia increase production.

* The UK blue chip index ended the session up 0.8 percent at 7,651.33 points on Thursday, as investor worries eased and another bid for pay-TV firm Sky boosted its stock.

