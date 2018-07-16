UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 16

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday.

* BRITAIN FUNDS: Britain’s markets watchdog proposed measures to help five types of customers in the 500 billion pound ($662.25 billion) investment funds platforms sector.

* INDIVIOR: A U.S. court has granted Indivior a preliminary injunction blocking India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from selling cut-price versions of the British drugmaker’s best-selling opioid addiction treatment in the United States, Indivior said on Friday.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce has designed a propulsion system for a flying taxi and is starting a search for partners to help develop a project it hopes could take to the skies as soon as early next decade.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell confirms it lifted force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports on Friday.

* RYANAIR: Thirty-three Ryanair passengers were treated in hospital, some bleeding from their ears, after their Croatia-bound plane lost cabin pressure and made an emergency landing in Frankfurt on Friday, German police said on Saturday.

* BRITAIN INSURANCE: The cost of a comprehensive motor insurance policy fell 11 percent in Britain in the second quarter, the biggest annual price fall since 2014, a survey said on Monday.

* BRITAIN HOUSEPRICES: Britain’s housing market saw a glut of new property offered for sale this month, keeping a lid on prices at a time when sales typically suffer from a seasonal lull, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices recovered from a seven-month low on Monday, after sluggish GDP data from China weighed on Asian stocks and as the dollar traded below its recent highs.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about supply disruptions eased and Libyan ports resumed export activities, while traders eyed potential supply increases by Russia and other oil producers.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,661.87 points on Friday, as the pound recovered after Donald Trump said he looked forward to finalising a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain.

> Other business headlines