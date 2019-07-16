UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 16

(Adds company news items, futures)

July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,533 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.17% ahead of the cash market open.

* HAYS: Recruiter Hays Plc saw no growth in net fees in the fourth quarter as weak hiring in Australia, New Zealand and Britain offset strong performance in its biggest market Germany.

* INMARSAT: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was looking whether the proposed acquisition of British satellite company Inmarsat by a private equity-led consortium would affect the competitive landscape.

* EXPERIAN: Experian, the world’s biggest credit data company, reported a 4% rise in revenue, benefiting from higher business across automotive, health, business credit and decision analytics segments in North America, its largest market.

* A.G.BARR: Irn-Bru maker A.G.Barr said it expected profit to fall 20% this year compared to last, citing disappointing spring and early summer weather and trading challenges in its Rockstar energy and Rubicon juice drink.

* HASTINGS: Insurer Hastings Group said half-yearly underlying loss ratio would be at the top end of its target range, as the proposed change in Britain’s discount rate used to calculate compensation for personal injuries was expected to hurt.

* RYANAIR: Europe’s largest budget carrier Ryanair has cut its forecast for growth in traveller numbers next summer to 3% from a previous 7%, saying it was providing for the possibility of further delays in deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX planes.

* BURBERRY: British luxury brand Burberry reported a stronger than expected 4% rise in first-quarter comparable store sales, lifted by new designs from creative chief Riccardo Tisci.

* CRH: Irish cement maker CRH said it has agreed to sell its European distribution arm to private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc BX.N for an enterprise value of about 1.64 billion euros ($1.85 billion).

* PEARSON: Pearson, the world’s biggest education company, will release all its titles for the United States college market in digital form first, in a break from the traditional and more expensive textbook publishing model.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto flagged a cost blowout of up to $1.9 billion and a delay of up to 30 months at its Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine in Mongolia, the miner’s key growth project.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady as investors awaited U.S. retail sales data that could serve as an indicator of the strength of the world’s largest economy amid lingering concerns over global economic slowdown.

* OIL: Oil prices sank about 1% on Monday on signs that the impact of a tropical storm on U.S. Gulf Coast production and refining would be short-lived, while Chinese economic data dimmed the crude demand outlook.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% higher on Monday, ending its longest losing streak in three-and-a-half years as Chinese data eased investor concerns over a global growth slowdown.

Reporting by Samantha Machado And Adil Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur