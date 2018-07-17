FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were flat on Tuesday ahead of the cash market open.

* ROYAL MAIL: Britain’s Royal Mail Plc said on Tuesday some customers remained uncertain about the new European data privacy law as the company reported a decline in the number of letters it delivered in its first quarter.

* ARBUTHNOT: Britain’s Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc reported a jump in first-half pretax profit and said it would set up a specialist secured lending unit to provide short-term secured loans to property businesses and entrepreneurs.

* FINSBURY: Finsbury Food Group is on track to hit its profit target for the year, despite a perfect storm of high commodity prices and rising wages putting pressure on margins, the Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2LbI597

* OIL: Brent crude prices rose from a three-month low on Tuesday after more oil workers went on strike in Norway, supporting a market that has been dominated by oversupply issues in recent days.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar remained largely unchanged ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first congressional testimony.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 7600.45 on Monday, as soft Chinese data hit miners amid persistent worries over global trade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
