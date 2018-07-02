FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds company news items and futures)
    July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index         is seen opening 44
points lower at 7,592 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
        down 1.24 percent ahead of the cash market open.
        
    * CARREFOUR-TESCO: French supermarket retailer Carrefour           and
British peer Tesco          announced on Monday plans to form a global long-term
purchasing alliance, as they seek to cut costs.            
    * VEDANTA RESOURCES: Vedanta Resources Plc         said on Monday chairman
Anil Agarwal's family trust Volcan Investments has agreed to buy the rest of
Vedanta in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds
($3.03 billion).            
    * MICRO FOCUS: British software company Micro Focus International         
said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Linux operating system SUSE business to
a private equity fund advised by Sweden's EQT Partners for $2.535
billion.                
    * PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd           said on Monday it
has materially increased its full-year financial performance expectations, after
geopolitical events including U.S. import tariffs resulted in higher levels of
market volatility in the second quarter.            
    * MEGGIT: British engineering company Meggit          said it now expects
total organic revenue growth in 2018 to rise by 4-6 percent, up from 2-4 percent
earlier, helped by a stronger than anticipated trading in the second
quarter.            
    * BP: Four supertankers chartered by energy major BP        have been held
up or delayed off China's east coast over the last two months, unable to fully
discharge oil as slowing demand from the country's private refiners starts to
impact global markets.            
    * PREMIER FOODS: Activist investor Oasis Management stepped up its campaign
against Premier Foods'         management on Friday, questioning the board's
culture after its own chairman Keith Hamill called some of the British firm's
brands "weak cards".            
    * VEDANTA RESOURCES: Chairman Anil Agarwal is looking at delisting Vedanta
Resources Plc         from the London Stock Exchange, Economic Times reported on
Monday citing sources.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar firmed after last
week's U.S. inflation data supported the Federal Reserve's outlook for future
interest rate increases.            
    * OIL: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent on Monday as supplies from top
exporter Saudi Arabia rose and as signs of an economic slowdown in Asia dented
the outlook for demand.            
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100         index ended the session up 0.3 percent
at 7,636.93 points on Friday, as rises among miners and banks lifted the index
as worries over global trade eased, while the index enjoyed its best quarter in
five years.            
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
