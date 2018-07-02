UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

(Adds company news items and futures) July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 44 points lower at 7,592 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.24 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CARREFOUR-TESCO: French supermarket retailer Carrefour and British peer Tesco announced on Monday plans to form a global long-term purchasing alliance, as they seek to cut costs. * VEDANTA RESOURCES: Vedanta Resources Plc said on Monday chairman Anil Agarwal's family trust Volcan Investments has agreed to buy the rest of Vedanta in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds ($3.03 billion). * MICRO FOCUS: British software company Micro Focus International said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Linux operating system SUSE business to a private equity fund advised by Sweden's EQT Partners for $2.535 billion. * PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd said on Monday it has materially increased its full-year financial performance expectations, after geopolitical events including U.S. import tariffs resulted in higher levels of market volatility in the second quarter. * MEGGIT: British engineering company Meggit said it now expects total organic revenue growth in 2018 to rise by 4-6 percent, up from 2-4 percent earlier, helped by a stronger than anticipated trading in the second quarter. * BP: Four supertankers chartered by energy major BP have been held up or delayed off China's east coast over the last two months, unable to fully discharge oil as slowing demand from the country's private refiners starts to impact global markets. * PREMIER FOODS: Activist investor Oasis Management stepped up its campaign against Premier Foods' management on Friday, questioning the board's culture after its own chairman Keith Hamill called some of the British firm's brands "weak cards". * VEDANTA RESOURCES: Chairman Anil Agarwal is looking at delisting Vedanta Resources Plc from the London Stock Exchange, Economic Times reported on Monday citing sources. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar firmed after last week's U.S. inflation data supported the Federal Reserve's outlook for future interest rate increases. * OIL: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent on Monday as supplies from top exporter Saudi Arabia rose and as signs of an economic slowdown in Asia dented the outlook for demand. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session up 0.3 percent at 7,636.93 points on Friday, as rises among miners and banks lifted the index as worries over global trade eased, while the index enjoyed its best quarter in five years. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)