UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,676 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BEAZLEY: Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc reported a 64 percent fall in its first-half pretax profit on Friday, as its investment returns were hurt by the impact of rising U.S. interest rates on its bond portfolio.

* ACACIA MININGA: Acacia Mining said on Friday reported a fall in first-half core earnings but managed to generate cash due to strong operational performance at its mines in Tanzania.

* EXPERIAN: UK’s competition regulator said on Friday Experian Plc’s deal to buy fellow credit data provider ClearScore may reduce competition in the market.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 supermarket chain, has introduced a ‘Quieter Hour’ in all of its stores, in an effort to help customers who struggle to cope with music and the other noises associated with supermarket shopping.

* BREXIT: Airbus is stockpiling parts in case of a hard Brexit and Rolls-Royce is months away from doing so. But for smaller aerospace companies that supply them, Britain’s departure from the EU could be much more challenging.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased for a sixth straight session on Friday, hovering near a one-year low hit in the previous session, as the dollar traded close to a one-year high.

* OIL: Crude prices rose on Friday but were set to drop for the week as concerns about oversupply and lower demand due to a possible economic slowdown caused by the trade conflict between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil users.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.1 percent at 7,683.97 points on Thursday, reversing earlier slight losses after data showed retail sales growth rose less than expected in June, depressing the pound and supporting shares in export-oriented companies.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)