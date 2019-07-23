UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

(Adds company news items, futures)

July 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points higher at 7,542 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.42% ahead of the cash market open.

* BEAZLEY: Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc said on Tuesday its first-half earnings nearly tripled from last year, as it wrote more policies at higher rates and said it expects double-digit premium growth over the year.

* IQE: Britain’s IQE Plc warned its sale volumes had been hit by the trade war between Beijing and Washington, but said it was still receiving orders from multiple customers in Asia.

* IG GROUP: Online trading platform IG Group Holdings on Tuesday reported a slump of almost a third in its earnings for the year, hit by Europe’s clampdown on the provision of access to high-stakes financial betting to amateur traders.

* PARAGON: Specialist lender Paragon Banking on Tuesday reported a 20% jump in new lending in the first nine months of 2019 and stuck by its financial outlook for the whole year, while saying it was keeping a tight rein on risk due to political uncertainties.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways pilots have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in a pay dispute that could disrupt the British flag carrier’s peak summer holiday season.

* INMARSAT: Britain said on Monday it would scrutinise the acquisition of satellite communications firm Inmarsat by a private equity-led consortium to examine any potential impact on national security.

* DEBENHAMS/SPORTS DIRECT: British department store group Debenhams said former shareholder Sports Direct had withdrawn from a challenge to its rescue plan because it did not have sufficient legal grounds, but the sports retailer would continue to fund the action.

* HEATHROW AIRPORT: Campaigners against the expansion of Heathrow Airport have won the right to lodge a new legal challenge against the construction of a new runway at Europe’s biggest airport, Greenpeace, one of the appellants, said on Monday.

* LLOYDS BANKING‎ GROUP: Lloyds Banking‎ Group PLC will pay about 140 million pounds to Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) to settle a legal fight over the future of a 100 billion pound asset management mandate, Sky news reported on Monday.

* U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd and British energy company BP Plc said on Monday they will merge their Brazilian sugar and ethanol operations to create the world’s third-largest sugarcane processor.

OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday amid lingering concerns about possible supply disruptions in the Middle East, but an overall weaker demand outlook kept a lid on gains, helped by a vow by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to take swift action to keep global oil markets adequately supplied.

GOLD: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and some investors locked in profits ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher as gains in oil heavyweights amid heightened tensions in the Middle East helped London’s main index hold steady on Monday.

