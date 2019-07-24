UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7,565 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25% ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTON MARTIN: Luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday lowered several of its forecasts for this year, saying it had been hit by macro-economic uncertainty and weakness in UK and European markets.

* CRODA INTERNATIONAL: Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc said on Wednesday its personal care unit had been significantly impacted by the trade war between Beijing and Washington and new sales legislation in China.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN/LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Standard Life Aberdeen Plc will receive 140 million pounds in compensation and continue to manage 35 billion pounds of assets, under a settlement of a legal fight with Lloyds Banking Group over a 100 billion pound ($124.43 billion) investment portfolio.

* ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said a strong contribution in online revenue from reality show “Love Island” contributed to a slightly better-than-expected 5% decline in total ad revenue in its first half.

* TULLOW: The board of British oil producer Tullow will pay an interim dividend of 2.35 cents per share, representing a total payout of about $33 million, it said on Wednesday.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc reported a nearly 22% jump in copper output in the second quarter, helped by better quality ore from its Centinela mine in the northern part of the country and maintained its annual production outlook.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains as rising tensions with Iran fuelled concerns about supply disruptions and as U.S. inventory data showed a much bigger-than-expected drop in crude stockpiles.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, moving away from a one-week low touched in the previous session, as escalating tensions in the Middle East drove investors towards the safe-haven metal, while a stronger dollar limited the metal’s gain.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday, helped by broad gains on a combination of generally positive corporate results from Wall Street and Europe and bets that major central banks would cut interest rates soon.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)