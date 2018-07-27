UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points higher at 7,684 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BT: Britain’s BT Group Plc reported a 1 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) thanks to its EE mobile unit and cost savings.

* PEARSON: British education publisher Pearson said it was on track to return to underlying profit growth this year after online courses and demand in the United States helped it report better-than-expected first-half results.

* JUPITER: Asset manager Jupiter posted first-half net outflows of 2.3 billion pounds ($3.01 billion) on Friday and said the operating environment was challenging.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser’s quarterly like-for-like sales rose 4 percent helped by its Mead Johnson acquisition, as the consumer goods company shook off the effects of the previous year’s cyber attack.

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS: Allied Irish Banks (AIB) reported steady first-half profits, lower bad loans and higher lending and capital on Friday as it continues to recover a decade after the country’s banking crash.

* BHP-BP: BP Plc has agreed to buy U.S. shale oil and gas assets from global miner BHP Billiton, for $10.5 billion, expanding the British oil major’s footprint in oil-rich onshore basins in its biggest deal in nearly 20 years.

* MELROSE: British turnaround firm Melrose is considering a series of sales of GKN businesses after clinching an 8 billion pound ($10.5 billion) hostile takeover of the aerospace and automotive parts supplier earlier this year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* CENKOS SECURITIES: Activist investor Crystal Amber has told London-based stockbroker Cenkos Securities’ chairman to put the business up for sale, Sky News reported on Thursday.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Friday but stayed close to one-year lows, with investors waiting for data later in the day on U.S. economic growth.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Friday in quiet trading after three days of gains, but took support from Saudi Arabia halting crude transport through a key shipping lane, falling U.S. inventories and easing trade tensions between Washington and Europe.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.06 percent at 7,663.17 points on Thursday, as a drop in heavyweight oil stocks weighed on the index, which lagged a broader rally across European stocks as U.S.-EU trade tensions thawed.

