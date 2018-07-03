UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,565 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.30 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ASOS: British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Tuesday Adam Crozier, the former boss of broadcaster ITV, will succeed Brian McBride as its chairman.

* CONVIVIALITY-KPMG: Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Tuesday it began an investigation into the audit by global auditor KPMG of the financial statements of drinks firm Conviviality Plc, which entered administration in April.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto wants copper, and it’s ready to pay top-dollar. The global miner would be willing to fork out a large premium over market value to secure a prime asset as it tries to reduce its reliance on iron ore, company and banking sources told Reuters.

* COPPER: Copper edged higher on Tuesday but was still near a seven-month low reached in the previous session as escalating U.S.-China trade tensions raised concerns about demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell for a second day on Tuesday to the lowest since December as strength in the U.S. dollar put pressure on the yellow metal, offsetting safe-haven demand amid mounting global trade tensions.

* OIL: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday after Libya declared force majeure on some of its supplies, although an overall rise in OPEC output and an emerging slowdown in demand held back markets.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session down 1.2 percent at 7,547.85 points on Monday, as worries over global trade kept the pressure on banking and mining stocks, though Micro Focus was lifted by news of the sale of one its software businesses.

