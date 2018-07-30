UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 points lower at 7,660 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down about 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc on Monday said a U.S. Court granted-in-part a motion to expedite a rival’s appeal of a preliminary injunction that blocked the sale of copycat versions of the British drugmaker’s bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

* FOXTONS: London-focused estate agent Foxtons on Monday posted a pre-tax loss in the first-half of the year, hurt by lower sales in the British capital and on more investments.

* GVC HOLDINGS: GVC Holdings Plc has agreed on a joint venture with MGM Resorts International to set up an online betting platform in the United States, the British betting group said on Monday.

* HISCOX: Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd on Monday reported a more than 26 percent jump in first-half pre-tax profit, driven by higher premiums earned.

* CYBG: Lender CYBG Plc said on Monday its third-quarter trading was in line with its expectations, but cautioned that the mortgage market remained extremely competitive.

* BABCOCK: British engineering company Babcock International said its expectations for underlying revenue and earnings were unchanged after it missed out on an armoured vehicle maintenance contract, adding that a Sunday Times article on the deal was “misleading”.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has agreed to a further extension of its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) until the end of December this year, it said on Friday.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed in early trade on Monday, with major currencies including the dollar in a holding pattern ahead of key central bank meetings and U.S. data this week.

* OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Monday with U.S. benchmark WTI nudging higher after four weeks of declines, while Brent began the week lower as the fallout from trade tensions weighed on markets.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent at 7,701.31 points on Friday and posted its third week of gains as shares in consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser jumped after results and an easing of trade tensions soothed the broader market.

