UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 points at 7,695 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures nearly flat ahead of the cash market open.

* BP: BP on Tuesday reported $2.8 billion in second-quarter profit, four times the amount it reached last year, boosted by higher oil prices.

* VEDANTA: Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday Chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust, Volcan Investments, made a firm offer to buy Vedanta stake it did not already own in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at $3.07 billion.

* DIXONS CARPHONE: Dixons Carphone said on Tuesday that about 10 million records containing personal data of customers may have been accessed in 2017, when the British electricals and mobile phone retailer became the victim of a major cyber attack.

* INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc said on Tuesday a U.S. court ruled against Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories appeal for lifting the preliminary injunction on the rival’s copycat opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

* GLENCORE: Glencore on Tuesday lowered full-year guidance for its lead and coal output, while first-half copper production rose 8 percent from a year earlier and cobalt increased 31 percent as operations ramped up in Democratic Republic of Congo.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL: Provident Financial reported a 24 percent drop in first-half adjusted pre-tax profit on Tuesday, hurt by disappointing collections results at its home credit business during the second quarter.

* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials, said its 2018 operating profit would be in the lower half of the range of analyst expectations due to weak demand in its home DIY market.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Britain’s third-largest builder, Taylor Wimpey PLC said on Tuesday the outlook for the UK housing market was stable and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

* JUST EAT: Just Eat, locked in an expensive battle with Deliveroo to be the British takeaway platform of choice, raised its full-year revenue forecasts on Tuesday and said it would increase its investment plans to meet strong demand.

* THOMAS COOK: British travel company Thomas Cook Group said its annual profit would come in at the lower end of expectations after hot summer weather in Europe affected late holiday bookings.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc on Tuesday reported a 34 percent rise in its pretax profit for the six months to June, as the Asia-focused bank continued to grow its revenue after years of restructuring.

* LLOYD’S BANKING: A group of British lawmakers on Monday wrote to the financial watchdog and the board of Lloyds Banking Group accusing the bank of “victim blaming” and “unfairness” in its redress scheme for victims of a fraud at its HBOS Reading division.

* TESCO: Former Tesco finance director Carl Rogberg will not stand trial with two of his former colleagues in September, Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said on Monday.

* PETROFAC: British oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to sell 49 percent of its operations in Mexico to Perenco (Oil & Gas) International Ltd, as it prepares to scale back oil and gas production.

* JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND: Investors owning around 10 percent of John Laing Infrastructure Fund think a possible cash buyout offer valuing the company at 1.41 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) is too low, according to a source familiar with the matter.

* CLARKSON: British shipping services provider Clarkson Plc said on Monday an unauthorized third party accessed some of its computer systems in the United Kingdom last year.

* GOLD: Gold prices traded sideways in a narrow range on Tuesday, with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the outcome of central bank monetary policy meetings.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent futures set for their biggest monthly loss in two years, on oversupply concerns after a report showed OPEC’s output in July rose to its highest for 2018.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,700.85 points on Monday, as a jump in Vodafone and GVC’s shares outweighed a broader decline among commodities-related sectors.

