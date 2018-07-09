UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9

(Adds company news and futures) July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 points higher at 7,659, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.50 percent ahead of the cash market open. * MOTHERCARE: Struggling British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare said on Monday it planned to raise 32.5 million pounds ($43.2 million) through issuing new equity to existing shareholders as part of a survival plan. * CAIRN ENERGY: Cairn Energy said on Monday it would write down the value of its investment in Vedanta Ltd after Indian tax authorities sold $216 million worth of its shares in the Indian mining company. * BETTER CAPITAL PCC: UK private equity firm Better Capital PCC Ltd said on Monday its sale of Northern Aerospace Ltd to a Chinese buyer had fallen through after it failed to get approval from Britain's competition regulator. * MEARS: Mears Group said chairman Bob Holt would not stand for re-election at the company's 2019 annual general meeting, two days after a shareholder called for his removal. * ECHOSTAR/INMARSAT: U.S. satellite group EchoStar Corp said it does not intend to make an offer for Britain's Inmarsat Plc after the British company rejected a $3.2 billion takeover approach. * COPPER: London copper snapped back sharply on Monday from near one-year lows hit in the session, as a weak dollar forced short holders to cover positions even amid simmering trade war tension. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as investors focused on tight market conditions after data late last week showed U.S. crude inventories fell to their lowest in more than three years. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as investors covered their short positions and the dollar slipped to its weakest since mid-June, while lingering U.S.-Sino trade tensions supported the bullion as well. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,617.70 points on Friday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)