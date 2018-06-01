FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds company news and futures)
    June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index         is set to open 19 points
higher at 7,697 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
        up 0.37 percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * BRITAIN-FUNERALS: Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it was
launching a review into the 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) funeral market
while the government proposed toughening regulation in the pre-paid sector to
prevent grieving families from being ripped off.            
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell          on Thursday announced the
start of production at the Kaikias field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, around one
year ahead of schedule.            
    * BRITAIN-PENSIONS: Britain's pensions watchdog head Lesley Titcomb will
step down at the end of her four-year contract in February 2019, The Pensions
Regulator said on Thursday.            
    * BRITAIN-NIRELAND/BREXIT: Brexit secretary David Davis is creating a Brexit
plan that would give Northern Ireland joint UK and European Union (EU) status so
it could trade freely with both, as well as a border buffer zone to eliminate
the need for border checkpoints, The Sun newspaper reported on
Thursday.             
    * OPHIR ENERGY: Ophir Energy         , whose chief was replaced amid delays
in funding the Fortuna gas project in Equatorial Guinea, is in talks with other
potential partners, Ophir said on Thursday.                
    * BP Plc: BP Plc's 227,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point Refinery in
Ferndale, Washington, was resuming normal operations on Thursday after
completing a planned overhaul of the crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker,
said sources familiar with plant operations.            
    * OIL: Crude oil futures lost more ground on Friday, with the U.S. market
set for a second week of decline on pressure from record U.S. production and
expectations of OPEC boosting output.            
    * The UK blue chip index ended down 0.2 percent at 7,678.2 points on
Thursday, as the month's best-performing major European index, shrugging off
worries over a political crisis in Italy as commodities-related stocks
rallied.            
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
