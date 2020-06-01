UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1

(Adds futures, news items)

June 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 53 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.4%.

* FCA: Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said it has selected a sample of insurance policy wordings for a court to consider in July, if insurers should pay claims from companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca and Merck & Co Inc said their cancer drug, Lynparza, has received positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency as a maintenance treatment for a form of pancreatic cancer.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug for reducing the risk of a first heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients with coronary artery disease.

* TED BAKER: Ted Baker rolled out plans to raise 95 million pounds through a stock issue to help it ride out the challenges posed by the coronavirus.

* PRIMARK: Primark is working to re-open all its 153 stores in England on June 15, its owner Associated British Foods said.

* SHAFTESBURY/CAPCO: Capital & Counties Properties said it had sealed the purchase of Hong Kong tycoon Samuel Tak Lee’s 26.3% stake in Shaftesbury.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose as riots in major U.S. cities rattled investors already reeling from strained Sino-U.S. relations and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

* OIL: Oil prices were little changed, with OPEC considering meeting as soon as this week to discuss whether to extend record production cuts beyond end-June.

* UK shares ended lower on Friday as fears of Washington’s response to Beijing tightening its control over Hong Kong tempered optimism over an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)