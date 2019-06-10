UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 10

(Adds company news items)

June 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures are seen opening up 0.6% ahead of the cash market open on Monday.

* FERGUSON: British plumbing products distributor Ferguson Plc said on Monday it expects ongoing trading profit for the year to be in line with analysts’ expectations, and announced a $500 million share buyback programme.

* VECTURA: British drugmaker Vectura Group Plc’s chief executive officer, James Ward-Lilley, will step down by the end of this month, the company said on Monday.

* WOODFORD: The listed fund run by money manger Neil Woodford, Woodford Patient Capital Trust, tried on Monday to reassure investors that the fallout from the suspension of Woodford’s flagship equity fund has not affected its “operational performance”.

* MOSS BROS: Gatemore Capital Management disclosed a 9.57% stake in British suit retailer Moss Bros Group on Monday, making the asset manager one of Moss’ largest shareholder.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said producer club OPEC and Russia were likely to keep withholding supplies, and in relief that the United States and Mexico averted a trade war that would have damaged the global economy.

* GOLD: Gold prices retreated from a 14-month peak on Monday after an agreement between the United States and Mexico to avert a tariff war crimped safe-haven demand for the yellow metal.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1% higher on Friday on expectations of an interest rate cut after disappointing U.S. jobs data.

