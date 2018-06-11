UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 11

(Adds company news and futures)

June 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,697 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ROLLS ROYCE: Rolls-Royce said on Monday a costly problem affecting the durability of a certain type of Trent 1000 engine had spread to another type and would require further inspections, affecting customer Boeing.

* COMCAST: U.S. cable company Comcast is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its bid to buy European pay-TV company Sky.

* TESCO: Britain’s food watchdog said it was investigating allegations that traces of meat had been found in “meat-free” and vegan meals sold at the country’s two largest supermarket chains, Tesco and Sainsbury’s .

* BCA: British car auctioneers BCA Marketplace said on Monday it had rejected a 1.6 billion pound ($2.15 billion) preliminary cash takeover offer from London-based private equity firm Apax Partners.

* GLENCORE: A Congolese-American businessman is seeking more than $1 billion in a Congo court from two Glencore executives and their ex-partner in a copper and cobalt mine, saying they defrauded him when he relinquished his shares, a court document showed.

* INMARSAT: British satellite firm Inmarsat on Friday rejected a takeover approach from U.S. firm EchoStar, saying it significantly undervalued the company.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, pulled down by rising Russian production and U.S. drilling activity creeping to its highest in more than three years.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar softened ahead of key central bank policy meetings and the U.S.-North Korea summit this week, and as a weekend G7 summit fanned trade war fears.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent for its third straight week of losses, tracking a broad sell-off by European shares as investors faced the prospect of tightening financial conditions and growing political risk.

