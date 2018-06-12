UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

(Adds company news and futures)

June 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10 points at 7,747 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.21 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BOOHOO: British online retailer Boohoo said its combination of fast fashion at low prices had got the group off to a strong start to the year, confirming its position as one of the winners in a brutal retail market.

* TED BAKER: British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc posted a 4.2 percent increase in revenue for the 19 week period from January 28 to June 9, boosted by online sales.

* CREST: British housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc forecast full year operating margins at the bottom end of its guidance on Tuesday after posting slower profit growth in the first half of the year.

* BHP: Unionized workers at BHP’s Spence copper mine in northern Chile agreed on Monday to a new collective labor contract, the company and the union said.

* RANGER DIRECT: Two large investors in Ranger Direct Lending Fund, Oaktree Capital Management and LIM Advisors, said they would continue a push to elect their board nominees at the closed-end fund that announced it was winding itself down.

* WPP: More than a quarter of investors at WPP have cast votes against a pay report to be discussed at Wednesday’s annual general meeting, angered by benefits for former chief executive Martin Sorrell, according to Sky News reporter Mark Kleinman.

* IMF: International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde led an attack by global economic organisations on U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” trade policy on Monday, warning that clouds over the global economy “are getting darker by the day”.

* VEDANTA: Vedanta Resources plans to double finished copper production at Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to 200,000 tonnes this year, the CEO of its Zambian unit said.

* OIL: Oil markets were stable on Tuesday amid cautious optimism over the outcome of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened amid encouraging signs from a historic U.S.-North Korea summit and a likely interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, limiting demand for the yellow metal.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 7,737.43 on Monday, helped by gains in big international companies such as British American Tobacco and Diageo .

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)