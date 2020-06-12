UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

(Adds company news items, futures)

June 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points lower at 6,060 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.44% ahead of cash market open.

* IQE: British technology firm IQE forecast a 27% jump in first-half revenue and said it expects to return to profitability, thanks to strong performance of its wireless equipment and light sensors businesses.

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS: Pub owner Mitchells & Butlers Plc said on Friday it had obtained debt waivers from its creditors in exchange for an agreement to not return money to shareholders or repay bond debt until at least September 2021.

* INFORMA: Informa said it expects its yearly revenue to fall by a third as the coronavirus crisis forced cancellations of conferences and other major gatherings organised by its events business.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday, extending heavy overnight losses as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases this week raised the prospect of a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak hitting demand in the world’s biggest consumer of crude and fuel.

* GOLD: Gold dipped on Friday on a stronger dollar, while concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections and a protracted economic recovery limited losses, keeping the metal on track for its first weekly rise in four weeks.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 4% lower on Thursday, hurt by fears of a new wave of COVID-19 infections in the United States and a bleak economic outlook by the Federal Reserve.

