UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 13

(Adds company news items and updates FTSE move)

June 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index opened up 0.1% on Thursday.

* REDCENTRIC: Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Thursday it has fined PwC 4.55 million pounds ($5.8 million) over its auditing of IT services company Redcentric.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said underlying sales growth slowed in its latest quarter, partly reflecting a tough comparative number in the same period last year.

* FERGUSON: Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP has acquired a stake of about 6% in Ferguson Plc, calling the British plumbing products distributor an “attractive” investment that trades at a discount to peers in the United States.

* Majestic Wine: Majestic Wine said on Thursday it was in advanced talks with multiple bidders over a potential sale of its retail outlets as it focuses on its fast-growing Naked Wines brand, which delivered another year of strong sales.

* DS SMITH: Packaging products maker DS Smith Plc said on Thursday that it had made plans for contingency stocking of spare parts as it readies for Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, but expected disruption to its operations to be “relatively contained”.

* MORRISONS: British supermarket Morrisons and Amazon said on Thursday they will extend their “Morrisons at Amazon” same-day online grocery delivery service to more cities across Britain.

* VOLEX: Electrical cable supplier Volex Plc said on Thursday that it had moved some of its manufacturing capacity out of China, hit by U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

* EX-DIVS: 3i Group, NMC Health, Persimmon, Severn Trent, WPP Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.54 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4% lower on Wednesday as the latest salvoes in the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute kept investors on edge and weak demand outlook knocked oil shares.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)